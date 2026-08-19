Bargate becomes Official Chapel Stand Partner

We're delighted to announce a landmark extension of our partnership with Hampshire-based homebuilder Bargate, which will become the first-ever Official Stand Partner in St Mary's Stadium's history.

The renewed agreement represents a significant milestone in the relationship between our two organisations, building on a successful partnership that began in 2023 when Bargate joined the club as a Regional Partner before becoming our Official New Homes Partner in 2025.

Over the past three years, we've worked closely together to deliver a range of impactful initiatives supporting both fans and the wider community, with our collaborative approach earning recognition at the UK Sponsorship Awards 2025.

Highlights of the partnership to date include providing 150 complimentary Saints Soccer Schools places for pupil premium eligible students, supporting Saints Foundation's Senior Saints Christmas Dinner and establishing The Bargate Sensory Room at St Mary's Stadium, helping to create a more inclusive matchday experience.

The latest expansion of the partnership will see Bargate become the Official Chapel Stand Partner of Southampton Football Club, while continuing in its role as Official New Homes Partner.

As part of the agreement, The Chapel Stand will now be referred to as The Chapel Stand in partnership with Bargate. Bargate branding will feature prominently throughout the stand and in the Chapel Fan Zone, creating a visible presence at the heart of the matchday experience.

The partnership will also continue to focus on delivering fan-first and community-led initiatives across Hampshire.

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer at Southampton Football Club, said: "We're delighted to welcome Bargate as the Official Chapel Stand Partner of Southampton Football Club.

"Over the past three seasons, Bargate has continually demonstrated its commitment to the club, our supporters and our local community. Together, we've delivered a range of initiatives that have made a genuine difference, and we're excited to build on that success through this enhanced partnership.

"As we celebrate 25 years of St Mary's Stadium, it's fitting that the stadium's first-ever stand partnership is with an organisation that shares our south coast roots, our values and our ambition to make a positive impact.”

Mark White, Managing Director at Bargate, said: “It’s a real privilege for Bargate to put our name to the Chapel Stand and to share a first with Southampton Football Club. This reflects how far our partnership has developed, but also our ambition as a growing regional housebuilder. Sport has an incredible ability to bring people and communities together, and we’re looking forward to using this next chapter to create even stronger connections across Hampshire and the wider South, investing in the communities where we build.”

Find out more about Bargate on their website: bargatehomes.co.uk