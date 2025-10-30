More free places available on Soccer Schools thanks to Bargate

We're launching the third year of our Soccer Schools initiative for Pupil Premium eligible children.

In partnership with our Official New Homes Partner, Bargate, we're launching the third year of our Soccer Schools initiative for Pupil Premium eligible children. The programme continues our mission to create opportunities and inspire young people across the local community.

Launched in 2023 as part of Bargate’s partnership with our Soccer Schools, our initiative gives free access to football sessions for children eligible for the government’s Pupil Premium grant, ensuring cost is never a barrier to sport, teamwork, and new experiences.

Over the past two years, 100 children have been offered fully funded Soccer School places. This season, the scheme expands with 50 more free places and a Soccer School Taster Day for up to 100 additional pupil premium-eligible children.

This initiative is part of Bargate’s wider community work with us, including their renovation of The Bargate Sensory Room at St Mary’s Stadium and sponsorship of the Saints Foundation’s Senior Saints Dinner, celebrating and connecting older fans in a special evening of community spirit.

Tom Grevatt, Head of Football Programmes at Southampton FC, said: “We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Bargate and launch the third year of our Soccer Schools initiative for Pupil Premium eligible children. It reflects our shared values by creating opportunities, building confidence and supporting those who need it most. Bargate have been an incredible partner in helping us extend the positive impact of Saints Soccer Schools into the wider community.”

Andrew French, Sales & Marketing Director at Bargate, said: “Supporting the next generation and creating meaningful opportunities for local families is something we’re incredibly passionate about. This initiative for Pupil Premium eligible students opens doors for children who may not otherwise experience the joy of playing football and learning new skills with Saints coaches. We’re proud to continue our partnership and help the programme grow this season.”

Bargate’s support will also feature this weekend as Match Sponsor for Southampton FC Women v Nottingham Forest, with the Pupil Premium scheme highlighted in matchday activities and communications.