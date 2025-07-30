Bargate become Official New Homes Partner

Following two successful seasons as a Regional Partner, Bargate has stepped up their support to become our Official New Homes Partner.

We're delighted to announce that we have extended our partnership with Hampshire-based housebuilder Bargate for the 2025/26 season.

Our enhanced partnership will see Bargate become our Official New Homes Partner, as well as the Official Back of Shorts Partner for our Women’s First Team. Bargate will also continue to support Saints Foundation as a Corporate Patron.

This announcement comes following two successful years working together, in which Bargate has backed key local initiatives, such as funding 100 free places on our Soccer Schools for Pupil Premium children and redeveloping The Bargate Sensory Room at St Mary’s Stadium. These campaigns saw both of our organisations recognised at the UK Sponsorship Awards, shortlisted in the category for “Social Purpose – Community Engagement”.

Bargate recently unveiled a major rebrand that puts thoughtful design, craftsmanship, community, place and purpose at its heart, a move that mirrors its commitment to building locally with meaning. Rooted in Hampshire, Bargate is dedicated to creating communities where people feel connected, much like our ongoing collaboration. The new visual identity will be featured pitch-side at St Mary’s Stadium and proudly displayed on the back of our Women’s First Team’s shorts.

Greg Baker, our Chief Revenue Officer, said: “We’re thrilled to be growing our partnership with Bargate. They have been fantastic supporters of the club and the local community throughout the last two years.

“Our organisations share an ambition to support the local community, which has been highlighted perfectly by some of the key projects that we’ve been able to deliver together already, such as The Bargate Sensory Room and the free places on our Soccer Schools for Pupil Premium eligible children.

“We’re excited to see the new Bargate brand pitch-side at St Mary’s Stadium and on the back of our women’s first team shorts, as well as continuing to collaborate on impactful campaigns off-the-pitch.”

Mark White, Managing Director of Bargate, said: "As a Hampshire-based housebuilder, we take huge pride in supporting our communities, and our partnership with Southampton Football Club is an extension of that. Whether it’s backing grassroots football, creating safe spaces for fans with autism or disabilities, or promoting sport and health to young and elderly people through the Saints Foundation, our values are perfectly aligned. Sponsoring the Women’s First Team is a meaningful next step that reflects our shared belief in equal opportunity and visibility across all areas of the game.”

Bargate’s new pitch-side branding will be visible for the first time at St Mary’s Stadium for our Men’s First Team’s home friendly against Brighton on Saturday 2nd August 2025, while the back of shorts branding will make its first appearance at our Women’s First Team’s away friendly against Wimbledon on Sunday 3rd August.

