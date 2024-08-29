Our Sensory Room undergoes a makeover thanks to Bargate Homes

Ahead of the new season starting, The Sensory Room at Southampton Football Club has undergone a complete makeover thanks to Bargate Homes.

Our Regional Partner, Bargate Homes, has supported the project from end-to-end, including coordinating vital restoration work to the room, as well as funding the installation of specialist sensory equipment. As a mark of their instrumental support, the room will henceforth be named The Bargate Homes Sensory Room.

The room, which first opened in 2017, allows supporters who may otherwise find a matchday challenging to enjoy the games at their own pace.

We were one of the first Premier League Clubs to open a Sensory Room and after seven years it was in much need of some upgrades. Now refurbished, The Bargate Homes Sensory Room has a brand new range of interactive stimuli, including a state-of-the-art projector, a sound and light panel, LED lighting, soft play, and more specialist features.

Sensory rooms were traditionally spaces set for those with autism spectrum disorder or similar disabilities. However, we recognise that other supporters and disabilities may benefit from such as a space, and so, we accept requests for those with dementia, Alzheimer’s and anyone else who would benefit from having a safe space to enjoy matchdays at St Mary’s Stadium. It’s a space for anyone with additional needs to enjoy a match with their family and friends.

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer for Southampton Football Club said: “We’re delighted to have worked with our partners at Bargate Homes on refurbishing the Sensory Room at St Mary’s Stadium. The Bargate Homes Sensory Room is an important facility at the club and this generous investment will help us ensure that every supporter, regardless of their needs, can enjoy matchday in a welcoming and supportive environment.

“The dedication and commitment shown by Bargate Homes and their supporting contractors throughout this project has been incredible, overdelivering at every opportunity. We look forward to seeing our fans benefit from the top-class facility that we’ve created in partnership with them for many years to come.”

Mark White, Managing Director for Bargate Homes commented: “As a proud father to a teenage son with additional needs, I am very pleased to unveil the Bargate Homes Sensory Room. This project has been a labour of love, with so many companies and individuals giving up their own time and resources to make a real difference. Special thanks goes to Anthony Forfar Carpets and Flooring, Bourntex Ltd, Elliotts Builders Merchants, Granite Kitchen Services Ltd, Lumi-Plugin, Quayside Electrical, Apollo Signs, and Tailor Made Kitchens Ltd.”

Established in 2006, Hampshire-headquartered Bargate Homes delivers 300 high EPC-rated homes per year and is a wholly owned subsidiary of VIVID – one of the south east’s largest providers of affordable homes.