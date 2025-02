Adam Armstrong has completed a loan move to West Bromwich Albion for the remainder of the season.

The Saints striker joins the Championship club, who are currently sixth in the table, for the final months of the 2024/25 campaign.

Armstrong, who has made 23 appearances and scored three goals so far this term, links up with West Brom manager Tony Mowbray, who he previously played under at Blackburn.

We wish Adam well for the rest of the season.