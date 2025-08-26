Helping Saints reach round three of the Carabao Cup with the opening goal in a 3-0 win over Norwich, Cameron Archer has hailed an all-round team performance.

The striker’s well-taken strike put the visitors ahead at the halfway stage, before Ryan Fraser and a stunning third from Kuryu Matsuki completed the scoring.

“Really enjoyed it,” Archer said. “A solid performance and a reaction from Saturday. A big team performance and we’ll be ready to go again on Saturday.

“The lads coming into the starting eleven today wanted to put out a performance and like I said, that reaction from Saturday helped us a lot. Doing the basics today; defenders defending, strikers scoring and assisting, so it’s been really positive.”

Off the mark for the season, Archer is now looking to keep his spot in the starting line-up when Saints head to Watford in the Championship this weekend.

“Hopefully that does it really, getting the goal and a good performance. I’ll just keep on knocking.”

