Will Still was pleased with his side's display as three goals without reply booked Southampton's place in the Carabao Cup third round with a comfortable win over Norwich at Carrow Road.

Saints survived early pressure to lead at half-time through an impressive Cameron Archer opener, before Ryan Fraser added a second just after the hour and substitute Kuryu Matsuki powered in a stunning strike to add gloss to a comfortable progression in the end.

The result marks an immediate return to winning ways after a disappointing defeat in the league three days prior, and gave the Saints boss plenty to take back into the Championship campaign.

"Yeah, it's really positive, I think we struggled for the first 20-25 minutes by playing a bit short and backwards and sideways and attracting pressure and as soon as we started stretching things and getting in behind them, then we found it a bit more comfortable and easy for what we wanted to do." Still assessed.

"Cam gets a great goal and then you can just feel it frees us off a bit and we can start playing forward, start looking forward, and start relaxing on the ball. I'm really pleased about the way we ultimately got into the game, and I think we scored three really good goals."

Saints' manager was keen to stress that, despite it being a cup fixture with nine changes to the starting side, the positives can prove important as his side continue to find their groove in the early stages of the season.

"I think we sometimes forget the sort of basics that we need to do, you know, win the first challenge, win the second ball, win the third ball if we have to, and we need to protect the goal like our life depends on it and we've done that today.

"We need to stop conceding stupid goals in the league as well by over-committing or over-trying stuff, so there are a lot of positives to take. I know it's a cup game, but they're all important."

On Matsuki's spectacular third goal that rubber-stamped the result, Still added, "it's an act of class and he's done really well and, like I said, we're just building these people into the shape, into the system, into the club, into what we need from them and require from them and he's done that.

"He stuck his hand up tonight and hit a really good strike, and it's a nice way to finish it off.

"I wasn't expecting that many [travelling supporters], so fair play and thank you also. I think it does make a difference and you feel how important things are to them, and it allows us to sort of replicate that on the pitch once we get it right."