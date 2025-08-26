Southampton survived a tricky opening at Carrow Road to eventually cruise into the Carabao Cup third round, as three goals without reply sealed a satisfying win against Norwich.

After a first half that the hosts dominated a large spell of, it was Saints who led at the break thanks to an excellent Cameron Archer effort that was curled into the top corner in the 41st minute.

Ryan Fraser added Saints' second just after the hour mark with a smart finish, providing a comfortable gap before substitute Kuryu Matsuki powered home a spectacular strike to add a phenomenal third goal and put progression beyond all doubt.

Will Still made nine changes from his side's clash with Stoke three days prior, as recent signing Mads Roerslev was handed his first start and Cameron Archer returned to his role as part of Saints' Carabao Cup forward line.

Flynn Downes donned the captain's armband in midfield, whilst the substitutes bench was populated by youngsters Sam Tabares and Moses Sesay for their first appearances in a first team squad, as midfielder Sesay was introduced for his senior debut in the closing stages.

Mads Roerslev made his first Saints start. (Photo: Matt Watson)

With both sides looking to respond from weekend defeats, the game began fairly flat at Carrow Road with neither team stepping out of the blocks with significant urgency.

In that vein, the first chance arrived out of fortune for Saints as Ross Stewart applied pressure on Daniel Grimshaw in goal, whose clearance ricocheted of the Scottish striker's outstretched leg only for the looping deflection to bounce fortuitously instead of rolling in for a bizarre opener.

At the other end, Saints were almost caught out themselves with some wayward play as Alex McCarthy rescued the ball after it got stuck under his own feet after some Norwich pressure.

Moments later, Nathan Wood made a vital block - his second in the opening 12 minutes - which was then pushed clear by McCarthy as the hosts began to take some early control.

Saints' cup 'keeper was tested again and made his best save of the half to deny Mathias Kvistgaarden, who broke through into the area and shot across goal from the left, but was kept out by a strong, low hand.

Any pressure from Still's travelling Saints wasn't quite yielding clear cut chances in the first 20 minutes; a Fraser cross somehow evaded everyone in the area, before Shea Charles forced his way into the box but delayed his shot and the ball fell to Stewart for a comfortably deflected effort.

As the first half wore one, the hosts returned to the ascendancy as McCarthy was required to tip away a free-kick and an effort from the edge of the box in successive chances for Mirko Topić.

It wasn't until the final ten minutes of the half that Saints found themselves back in the balance as Roerslev showed endeavour to dispossess Ben Chrisene at the byline, but his cut back to Archer ended in a deflected shot.

Archer wasn't to be denied in his next attempt though as, arguably against the first half run of play, Saints' pressure forced a poor Norwich clearance that Stewart diverted to his strike partner, who curled an inch-perfect left-footed shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Cameron Archer is congratulated for his impressive opener. (Photo: Matt Watson)

The half-time advantage could have been doubled in stoppage time when Charles was released with a well-timed pass, which gave him space to break past the Norwich defence, but his low cross was agonisingly just ahead of Stewart's outstretched slide.

In the second half, Saints appeared more comfortable with their slender lead but it was the hosts who came closest to the game's second goal, as McCarthy made a fantastic save at full stretch to push away a powerful Jeffrey Schlupp volley.

There was little in the way of chances from then on as the Canaries were kept at an arms length by Still's Saints, who found a second goal shortly after the hour mark.

Ryan Manning's long ball forward was misjudged by Chrisene, allowing Fraser to nip in behind him and slot home past Grimshaw for his final action of the contest before being withdrawn.

Ryan Fraser celebrates his smart finish. (Photo: Matt Watson)

With a two-goal cushion established, Saints rarely looked troubled in the closing stages - a welcome change from the tricky first half - as Kellen Fisher missed a cross at the far post and Ante Crnac fired wide after neat interplay in Norwich's only half-chances at getting a goal back.

The comfortable scoreline allowed Still to ring the changes and utlise his squad, as Matsuki came on for his second appearance and certainly made his mark with a phenomenal third goal of the evening.

The Japanese midfielder turned Kenny McLean inside the Norwich half and charged forward as the home defence backed off, allowing him to unleash a piledriver that was too hot for Grimshaw to handle as the ball arrowed into the the top right corner.

Fellow substitutes Damion Downs and Ben Brereton Díaz could have added further gloss to the scoreline with much-needed goals for themselves, but the pair spurned half-chances in the final moments as Saints eased towards the final whistle to book their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Norwich: Grimshaw, Fisher, McConville, Darling (c), Chrisene, Schlupp, Topić (McLean 64'), Gibbs (Slimane 82'), Schwartau (Diallo 73'), Jurásek (Crnac 64'), Kvistgaarden (Makama 45').

Unused substitutes: Moulden, Medić, Córdoba, Mundle-Smith.

Goals: N/A.

Southampton: McCarthy, Roerslev, Edwards, Wood, Quarshie, Manning (Taylor 63'), Downes (c) (Sesay 84'), Charles, Fraser (Matsuki 63'), Archer (Downs 72'), Stewart (Brereton Díaz 72').

Unused substitutes: Bazunu, Harwood-Belles, Tabares, Robinson.

Goals: Archer (42'), Fraser (62'), Matsuki (81').

Booked: Quarshie (48').

Referee: Tom Nield.

Attendance: 17,351.