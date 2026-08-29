Additional allocation for Lincoln City (A)

Saints take on Lincoln City at the ProAmpac Stadium on Saturday 5th September at 12.30pm. Although this game initially sold out, we have received additional tickets which are now available to purchase.

Having a travelling support of 1,232 Saints fans already making the journey to the ProAmpac Stadium, we are pleased to announce that a further 400 tickets are now available to purchase on a first come, first served basis.

These are available to 2026/27 Season Ticket holders who attended 11+ away matches across the 25/26 and 26/27 season.

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