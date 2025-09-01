Published:
Under-21s

Academy product Ballard leaves for Orient

Young striker Dom Ballard has completed a permanent transfer to League One club Leyton Orient.

The move brings an end to a 12-year stay at Saints, having joined the Academy at eight years old.

Rising through the youth ranks, Ballard was prolific at both Under-18 and Under-21 level before scoring on his senior debut against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup in 2022.

Making four appearances in total, the 20-year-old also spent spells on loan at Reading, Blackpool and with the U’s.

Everyone at the club would like to thank Dom for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the next chapter in his career.

