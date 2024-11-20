Academy Loan Watch: Awe and Wright impress

With the 2024/25 season in full flow, we take our latest look at how Saints' youngsters have fared out on loan across the EFL and National League.

Kicking off lower down the pyramid, goalkeeper Ollie Wright is enjoying life at Yeovil Town in the National League.

Wright has played every league game so far with 18 appearances as the Glovers find themselves in eight place, just one point outside of the play-offs.

He's kept six clean sheets so far in the league, and his performances - including two Man of the Match awards - earned him the club's September Player of the Month award.

September’s Player of the Month, chosen by you, Ollie Wright! 🙌#YTFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/PSSwcMsOwD — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) October 10, 2024

In League Two, another standout performer has been Zach Awe, who has maintained his position at the heart of Accrington Stanley's defence as an ever-present.

Awe has recorded the most minutes of Saints' EFL loanees, with 19 appearances in all competitions, as Accrington recovering from a poor start to sit 18th in the league and safely into the FA Cup second round.

The centre-back scored his first senior goal in a 3-0 win over Chesterfield at the start of November, earning himself a place in the League Two Team of the Week as well for his efforts, with a bold charge forward from defence and confident finish from inside the penalty area.

🤤 Dara x Zach! — Accrington Stanley (@ASFCofficial) November 10, 2024

Elsewhere in League Two, Lewis Payne has continued his run of solid displays for Cheltenham Town, with 14 appearances and two assists in all competitions.

One of his assists came in an impressive FA Cup upset as the Robins knocked out League One Rotherham United; Payne's wicked cross from deep was headed home by Joel Colwill on the way to a 3-1 victory on the road.

Meanwhile in the same division, fellow defender Nico Lawrence has unfortunately seen his playing time limited with MK Dons as he recovers from a knee operation earlier in the season.

Up in League One, Dom Ballard has featured in various positions for Blackpool as he furthers his experience in senior football with 12 appearances to his name so far.

He has also enjoyed success internationally with successive call-ups to England's Elite League Squad in the two recent international breaks.

Finally, Cam Bragg has gained more minutes with Crawley Town in the same division, also with 12 appearances in all competitions this year.

His starts have come in spells, featuring in both a central midfield and a holding role in league and cup action.

Main image: Zach Awe in action for Accrington. (Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)