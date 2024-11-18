Supporting Safer Gambling Week 2024

Southampton Football Club is proud to support Safer Gambling Week, an initiative which is aimed at raising awareness of safer gambling in the UK & Ireland.

When is Safer Gambling Week?

Safer Gambling Week is an annual campaign and this year’s is scheduled to run from 18th-24th November 2024.

What is Safer Gambling Week?

2024 will mark the seventh year of the Safer Gambling Week initiative and the purpose of the campaign is to encourage conversations and drive awareness of safer gambling.

Safer Gambling Week also promotes the advice and support available, including organisations such as GamCare and GambleAware.

We’re committed to promoting safe betting. While we recognise betting can form part of the enjoyment of football for some fans, we also believe that we have a responsibility to raise awareness of the support available if you need it. We work with organisations such as Better Change and RecoverMe to help fans access advice and support.

Find out more on our website page linked below:

Safe Betting