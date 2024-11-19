Women's League Cup south coast derby tickets available

Southampton FC Women face Portsmouth for the second time this season when they travel to Westleigh Park in cup action on Sunday 24th November.

After coming out on top in a 5-0 domination in the league back in October, Saints will step out for the second south coast derby of the campaign in the Women's League Cup group stages.

Both sides were beaten in their opening Group C game so will be looking for a crucial victory on matchday two of the competition.

Portsmouth have comfirmed there will be no specific segregation at the game, so tickets are available to purchase via their website for the game at Westleigh Park with general admission priced at £9 for Adults, £6 for Over-65s and £4 for Under-18s.

BUY TICKETS