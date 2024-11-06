Saints travel to Newcastle on history-making weekend

Southampton FC Women will head to St. James’ Park as they face Newcastle United in the Barclays Women's Championship on Sunday 17th November.

On a history-making weekend across the Women’s Super League and Championship, every game across the leagues will be played at each club’s main stadia.

Saints will be stepping out at St. James’ Park for the 2pm kick-off in their first meeting with the Magpies, who are also looking to break an attendance record of their own.

Tickets are still available to purchase for away supporters, priced at £8 for Adults and £2 for Under-18s.

BUY TICKETS