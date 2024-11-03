Women's Report: Charlton 0-1 Saints

Southampton FC Women earned their first-ever win over Charlton with a 1-0 victory at The Valley, courtesy of a late Tara Bourne strike.

Saints travelled home with their fourth win of the Barclays Women's Championship season after Bourne sealed the deal ten minutes from time.

Charlton fought back throughout stoppage time, but Remi Allen’s side battled to protect the scoreline.

Midfielder Chloe Peplow made her first start of the season and Rachel Brown was handed her first league start, whilst Lucy Watson was brought into her first matchday squad following her recovery from a long-term injury.

Saints' side at The Valley (Photos: Stuart Martin)

Saints started the game with confidence and earned themselves a corner within the first minute, signalling their intent as Jemma Purfield’s ball dropped onto the goal line as Sophie Whitehouse managed to smother just in time.

Both teams struggled to advance into shooting positions though, keeping the middle of the pitch busy for the majority of the first half.

Charlton started to build up their attack, forcing Fran Stenson to protect her near post from Ellie Brazil’s shot.

It was then Megan Collett’s turn to drive forwards, but her ball through to Rianna Dean was defended by Charlton captain Kiera Skeels.

Aimee Palmer came close to providing an opportunity to break the deadlock with a deep ball into the back post, but it bounced just wide.

Charlton were then back in Saints’ box with the best chance of the game so far, as Stenson made a strong, stretching save to push the ball up and onto the crossbar from Charlotte Newsham's strike.

Stenson's vital first half save.

It was goalless at the break but both sides entered the second half strongly, with Stenson and Brown both making goal-line clearances.

Then, after a misplaced Brown pass, Bourne was shown a yellow card for bringing down Brazil on the right of the box, but Charlton’s resulting free-kick went high and wide of the goal.

Saints then produced a phase of build-up play through the midfield, with the ball finding Palmer in space just outside the box but her shot was collected by Whitehouse.

The game turned scrappy as it wore on, with a yellow being shown to a player of each team for hasty fouls just a minute apart.

Half-time substitute Rachel Rowe fired two shots at goal that were defiantly blocked by Charlton, before the deadlock was finally broken.

A deep delivery from Freya Gregory, who had cut in from the right, wasn't cleared and Bourne, Saints' centre-back turned match-winner, capitalised on the loose ball and fired it past Whitehouse from close range.

Charlton made two substitutions as a result as Stenson and her defence were tested throughout stoppage time, but Saints held firm and saw out a hard-fought victory for the first time over their East London opponents.

Charlton: Whitehouse, Newsham, N'Dow, Bradley, Filis (Siber 89), Brazil, Hutton (Pearse 72), Barton, (Muya 46) Skeels (c), Bashford (Ademiluyi 82), Roe (O'Rourke 72).

Subs not used: Gray.

Goals: N/A.

Yellow Cards: Bashford 77.

Saints: Stenson, Brown (Mott 84), Bourne, Purfield (c), Collett, Peplow (Griffiths 64), Palmer (Peake 90+4), Kendall, Gregory, Dean (Rowe 46), Pike.

Subs not used: Rendell, Haaland, Nohasiarisoa, Watson, Thompson.

Goals: Bourne 80.

Yellow Cards: Peplow 12, Purfield 55, Bourne 62, Palmer 75.

Referee: Aaron Ford.

Attendance: TBC.