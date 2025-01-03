Academy duo recalled from loan

Southampton Under-21s duo Dom Ballard and Cameron Bragg have been recalled from their loan spells in the EFL.

The pair had spent the first half of the campaign in League One, but will now return to the Under-21s side at Staplewood.

Ballard had made 22 appearances for Blackpool in all competitions and scored once as he was utilised in a range of different positions during his time in the North West.

Meanwhile, Bragg made 12 appearances for Crawley Town but had already recently featured in Premier League 2 action to gain more playing time.

Both youngsters will link back up with Simon Rusk's side upon their return.

Main image: Dom Ballard in action. (Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)