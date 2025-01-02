Jurić provides fitness update on Downes

Ivan Jurić says a decision will be made on Friday regarding the availability of Flynn Downes for Southampton’s Premier League clash with Brentford this weekend.

The midfielder missed Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace after being forced off with an injury during the Boxing Day defeat to West Ham.

Jurić, who will certainly be without the suspended Mateus Fernandes, hopes to have Downes back for Saturday’s St Mary’s homecoming, also confirming there are no new injuries in his squad.

“We will see tomorrow for Flynn,” the manager said, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“He hasn’t trained with the team but we will see tomorrow if it’s possible to use him for the game.

“New injuries? No, I don’t think so.”