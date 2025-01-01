Benali on Tour 2025: We March Home

Benali on Tour is back for 2025, and we are taking it to the Island for our longest trek yet!

Join Franny Benali and a small group of fellow fundraisers on 24th - 25th May, to pave our own way to the mighty Isle of Wight and visit it's famous landmarks; staying close to home so we can ensure you'll be back in time to watch Saints take on Arsenal in the ultimate game of 2024/25!

Benali on Tour 2025 is sponsored by Paul Castle Associates.

Join Franny Benali's Saints Marching to the Island and back home here.

Registration: £175, which covers travel, accommodation, match ticket and all meals.

Fundraising: £650 target

Mileage: 36 miles over two days

Start: 7am, St Mary’s Stadium – Saturday 24 May

Finish: 2pm (approx.) - St Mary’s Stadium – Sunday 25 May

Find out more here.

For the third year in a row, Saints Legend and Saints Foundation Ambassador Franny Benali MBE will be leading our Saints on the journey, and we will also be meeting other familiar names along the way.

Last year, Benali on Tour raised almost £45,000 to support Southampton, all money raised goes into funding the work we do across the city to support more people like Lina…

Read Lina's story here.

Sign up for Benali on Tour 2025.