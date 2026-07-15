2026/27 Saints Memberships available now

For the moments you don't want to miss.

Some moments stay with you forever.

A last-minute winner in front of the Northam. One of our own making their debut in red and white. A derby day against that lot down the road. The matches you never want to miss.

A 2026/27 Saints Membership helps make sure you're there for those moments.

2026/27 Membership

With priority access to home, away and cup tickets, you'll have the best chance of securing your place at the matches that matter most. Members will also receive £5 off Category C fixtures and access to exclusive Member competitions throughout the season.

Looking for even more value? Our Membership Plus package includes all the benefits above, plus one free ticket for any two Category A, B or C fixtures across the season. Those with an Adult Membership Plus will also receive a £10 Saints Store voucher.

Junior Membership gives young Saints priority access to tickets, plus the chance to attend club selected fixtures for just £5.

Junior Membership Plus includes all the benefits of Junior Membership as well as one free ticket for any two Category A, B or C fixtures across the season,

Whether you're fitting football around other commitments, making games when you can or following your first full season as a junior Saint, there's a Membership to keep you closer to the moments that matter.

Until Monday 27th July, Saints fans can enjoy early bird pricing across all of our Membership packages.

Buy Now

2026/27 Saints Memberships are available now.

The first 4 home matches of the season will be on sale to Members next week.