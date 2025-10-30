Your November at St Mary's

There are four matches at St Mary's in November, as the season continues for both our Men's and Women's teams.

Saints vs Preston North End

This is your last chance to secure your ticket for this weekend, as PNE travel to St Mary's on Saturday 1st November for a three o'clock kick off in the first of our three November Men's fixtures at home. As a Category C fixture, fans with a Saints Membership will be able to benefit from a discount on their ticket.

Adult Saints Members: Get £5 off your ticket.

Junior Saints Members: Secure your seat in the Kids Zone for just £5.

Membership Plus: Those fans with Membership Plus can use their free ticket voucher for this fixture (This can only be used once and will not be available for other Category C fixtures if used). If not using your voucher, you can still benefit from £5 off your ticket.

Make a day of it by going on a matchday stadium tour, starting at 10.30am, or by booking yourself into LEVEL1 or The Dell pre or post-match.

Tickets start from £20 for Adults and just £10 for Juniors.

PNE Tickets

Saints Women vs Nottingham Forest

Make St Mary's your hub the next day as Saints Women take on newly promoted Nottingham Forest in a Saints Weekender. With family-friendly and affordable ticket prices, it’s the perfect chance to get the whole family down to the stadium and be part of the growing buzz around women’s football.

Prices start from £10 for Adult tickets and £4 for Under-18 tickets.

Get Tickets

Our Women's team also play against Durham at Silverlake Stadium on Sunday 16th November in the WSL2, kicking off at midday. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Saints vs Sheffield Wednesday

Saints host Sheffield Wednesday for the second Saturday 3pm kick off in successive weekends. Join us on the 8th November with prices starting from £25 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Sheff Wed Tickets

Saints vs Leicester City

The final home game of November, Leicester City visit St Mary's on Tuesday 25th November (8pm KO).

This game is now on general sale to all supporters, with prices starting from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Leicester Tickets