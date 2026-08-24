Published:
Ticketing

Wrexham (A) sold out

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Miscellaneous/Racecourse_tuq44i

Saints fans have once again sold out our full away allocation for the trip to Wrexham on Saturday 19th September at 3pm.

This latest sell-out means yet another Championship away fixture will see a packed Saints following on the road, with supporters continuing to show incredible demand to back the team wherever we go.

A brilliant 1,293 Saints fans will make the journey to the Racecourse Ground, with your continued support home and away playing an important part this season.

The club would like to thank supporters once again. We can't wait to see and hear you at Wrexham.

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