Mateus Fernandes’s goal was enough for Saints to advance past League One Northampton in the Carabao Cup, with Nathan Wood only concentrating on the result.

In a game of few chances, the second half strike booked the yellows a spot in round two, with Will Still making eight changes to his starting XI.

It was tough,” Wood stated after his first appearance of the season. “I’ve played in quite a lot of these now. I'm at the age of 23 and I know what these nights look like. Season after season, they don’t change too much to be honest.

“It’s rare that you come out in the first round of the Carabao Cup and have it all your own way. It doesn’t matter who you're playing against, it's just important to get the win like we did. And obviously, the season's all about winning.

“Sometimes the performance isn’t going to be there, but like we said in the changing room then, we've gotten away with a one nil win and a clean sheet so we're happy.

“Winning is the standard now. Every single day in training, it doesn't matter if it’s the Championship, five-a-side in training or the Carabao Cup, every single person wants to win every single day. That's the culture and that's how it’s going to be this season so we want to get used to winning.”

With his first 90 minutes of the season under his belt, Wood is looking to build on his performance in Northampton.

“I feel good. I was happy to get through pre-season injury-free. It's important to do that and now it’s just about working as hard as I can every day and doing what I can for the team.

“I'll play anywhere, but I think the middle of a three, I enjoy it because I’m in the middle of everything, I can see everything and that's probably my most natural position, but listen, I’ll play anywhere as long as I’m on the pitch, I’m happy. And winning obviously!”