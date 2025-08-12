Will Still reflected on a job well done as his Southampton team advanced past a tricky tie at Northampton Town to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Saints advanced in the competition thanks to a fantastic goal from Mateus Fernandes shortly after half time, earning the side a 1-0 win over their League One opponents, at Sixfields Stadium.

"We got a job done, we kept a clean sheet," said Still, who was able to give Fernandes a first start of the season and also welcome Taylor Harwood-Bellis back from injury. "Taylor's back in, Matty's back in. We scored a great goal, we probably could have scored a couple more if we were a bit more patient and a bit more tidy with what we were doing with the ball, but you've got to give them credit as well. They made it difficult, they've got nothing to lose as such, and they're an incredibly direct team.

"We've defended the box incredibly well. It was difficult in parts and we know what sort of context the first round of cups is like and we've got through it. We've got a job done, we're on to the next round and we've kept a clean sheet."

Still added: "I thought we started really well. I thought we created two really big opportunities that we probably could have done better with, and then the same thing after half time, I think the restart was really positive, we got two or three big opportunities, managed to score.

"I think Matty grew into the game and everyone saw that. And it's just about getting people at a physical level where they're able to compete and we're able to use them week in, week out. So we're getting there. Everything wasn't perfect, we're conscious of that. But, in the meantime, it's just about getting things done and getting over the line.

"It's important to get everyone connected and get everyone sort of on the same page and up to scratch. And we've used tonight to do that, but there was still a competitive team on the pitch, there was a serious load of quality. We probably could have shown it a bit more at certain times, but ultimately it's about getting through these early rounds. They're always tricky, and we've done that."