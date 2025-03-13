Women's Under-21s set for Hampshire Cup semi-final

Southampton FC Women's Under-21s face Sholing in the Adopt South Senior Cup semi-final on Sunday 16th March.

As their impressive campaign continues, Saints' PGA youngsters face Sholing for a place in the final of Hampshire FA's competition for the third consecutive season.

Their journey in this season's Hampshire Senior Cup started with an incredible first round performance against AFC Varsity, in which they ran out 12-0 winners, before they beat Winchester City Flyers in the quarter-final with a 4-0 victory.

Tickets for the semi-final contest at The Mortgage Decisions Stadium are available on the gate, priced at £5 for Adults and just £1 for Under-16s - turnstiles open at 1pm for the 2pm kick-off

Further supporter information can be found on Sholing FC's website.

Main image: George Marriott