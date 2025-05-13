Women's end of season awards revealed

Southampton FC Women handed out their end of season awards following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

After the club's third year in the Barclays Women's Championship came to a close, Saints' post-season presentation took place in The Dell Pub at St Mary's Stadium.

Three internal awards were handed out to members of the Women's first team squad, with recognition also given to members of backroom staff and intern team who assisted the side during the season.

On the pitch, the three awards handed out were for the Goal of the Season, Player's Player of the Season, and Southampton Way award.

The Goal of the Season was given to Molly Pike, for her impressive effort against Newcastle at home in February.

Saints' forward scored five goals, but it was her St Mary's strike against the Magpies - where she raced on to a perfect through ball before rifling a shot into the top corner from just inside the area - that earned her the trophy

That pass from @megancollett05... 😮‍💨





The Player's Player award was presented to Fran Stenson, who made 21 appearances in her debut season at the club.

An ever-present in the league, Stenson kept seven clean sheets and made several important stops throughout the campaign.

Finally, the Southampton Way award was presented to Megan Collett, for her commitment to the football club both on and off the pitch, including her work in the local community throughout the year.

Photos: Chris Moorhouse