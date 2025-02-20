Women's Under-21s reach two cup semi-finals

Southampton FC Women's Under-21s have reached the semi-finals of two cup competitions in 2025.

As their impressive campaign continues, Saints' PGA youngsters have reached the semi-finals of two more cup competitions, making it a hat-trick of appearances in cup semi-finals this season.

Despite a narrow defeat in the final four of the FA Women's National League Plate, against the highest ranked side Cheltenham, they will bid to reach the final of both the SDFA Cup and Hampshire FA's Adopt South Women's Senior Cup.

Saints beat Bursledon 8-0 in a dominant display in the SDFA Cup, which has set up a semi-final against AFC Stoneham as they continue their defence of the trophy.

Meanwhile, in the Hampshire Senior Cup, an incredible first round performance against AFC Varsity, in which they ran out 12-0 winners saw them face Winchester City Flyers in the quarter-final where they advanced with a 4-0 victory.

Saints will face Sholing as they look to reach the final for the third consecutive season.

Further details about their upcoming semi-finals will be confirmed in due course.

