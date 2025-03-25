Published:
Women's Team

Women's Under-21s aim for second cup final spot

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Women's Team/Women's U21s/864A3687_oqxzok

Southampton FC Women's Under-21s face AFC Stoneham in the SDFA Cup semi-final on Sunday 30th March.

After sealing their place in their third consecutive Hampshire Senior Cup final, Saints' PGA youngsters are playing for another final spot in the SDFA Cup.

As they look to defend the trophy they won last season, Saints beat Bursledon 8-0 in a dominant display that set up the semi-final clash with AFC Stoneham.

Tickets for the game at Stoneham Lane are available on the gate, priced at just £4 for Adults and £1 for Under-16s - turnstiles open at 1pm for the 2pm kick-off.

Related

play

04:11

2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Barclays Women's Championship/Video Thumbnails/CM_Southampton_FC_Women_v_Portsmouth_Women_110_kfhfia

Women's Highlights: Saints 0-0 Portsmouth

Women's Team
play

02:06

2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Barclays Women's Championship/Video Thumbnails/CM_Southampton_FC_Women_v_Portsmouth_Women_072_mg7jzd

Pike: "For us it's frustrating" after Portsmouth point

Women's Team