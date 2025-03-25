Women's Under-21s aim for second cup final spot

Southampton FC Women's Under-21s face AFC Stoneham in the SDFA Cup semi-final on Sunday 30th March.

After sealing their place in their third consecutive Hampshire Senior Cup final, Saints' PGA youngsters are playing for another final spot in the SDFA Cup.

As they look to defend the trophy they won last season, Saints beat Bursledon 8-0 in a dominant display that set up the semi-final clash with AFC Stoneham.

Tickets for the game at Stoneham Lane are available on the gate, priced at just £4 for Adults and £1 for Under-16s - turnstiles open at 1pm for the 2pm kick-off.