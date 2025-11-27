Women's U21s learn PGA Phase Two fixtures

Southampton FC Women’s Under-21s have had their PGA Phase Two fixtures confirmed for the second half of the season.

Ben Cole's side have been placed in Division Two for the second half of their campaign, after finishing sixth in the southern division during their Phase One games.

Their next set of fixtures are scheduled to start on Wednesday 3rd December, with all matches again to be played on Wednesdays at 2pm (unless stated otherwise).

After winning Hampshire FA's Adopt South Women's Senior Cup last season, Saints' youngsters have also learned their first opponents in this season's competition as they face a trip to Moneyfields Reserves in January.

This season's WU21s schedule is as follows:

December

Wed 03 Crystal Palace (h)

Wed 10 Leicester (h)

Wed 17 Charlton (h)

January

Wed 07 Liverpool (a)

Wed 14 Newcastle (a)

Sun 18 Moneyfields Reserves (a) (Hampshire Senior Cup)

Wed 21 Brighton (a) (PGA Cup QF)

Sun 28 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

February

Wed 04 London City Lionesses (h)

Sun 08 Sheffield United (h)

Wed 18 Leicester (a)

Sun 22 Crystal Palace (a)

March

Wed 04 Birmingham City (h)

Wed 11 Charlton (a)

Wed 18 Liverpool (h)

Wed 25 Sheffield United (a)

April

Wed 01 Birmingham City (a)

Sun 05 Newcastle (h)

Wed 22 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

Sun 29 London City Lionesses (a)

*All fixtures are subject to change, with any further details to follow in due course.