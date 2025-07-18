Women's U21s learn FAWNL Cup group

Southampton FC Women’s Under-21s have been drawn into Group B of the 2025/26 FA Women's National League Cup.

The youngsters have been drawn against Abingdon United, Exeter City, and Portishead Town in the competition as they look to reach another impressive late stage against senior opposition.

Last season they advanced into the Plate section of the tournament after the group stages and reached the semi-finals before a narrow defeat against third tier side Cheltenham Town.

This campaign's competition will see Ben Cole's side face another third tier side in Exeter City, as well as fourth tier sides Abingdon United and Portishead Town.

The group stage fixtures in this season's competition are scheduled as follows:

August

Wed 20 Abingdon United (a)

September

Sun 7 Exeter City (a)

Sun 28 Portishead Town (a)

*All fixtures are subject to change with ticket details to follow in due course.