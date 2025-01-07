Women's trip to Blackburn rescheduled

Southampton FC Women's trip to Blackburn Rovers in March has been given a new date

The Barclays Women's Championship clash at Ewood Park has been moved forward by a day, and will now be played on Saturday 29th March with an earlier 12:30pm kick-off.

Tickets can be purchased on Blackburn's website, priced at £10 for Adults, £8 for Over-65s, £6 for Under-17s and £4 for Under-12s.

BUY TICKETS

Any further fixture details will be confirmed closer to the time.