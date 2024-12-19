Women's Under-21s learn three cup opponents for January

Southampton FC Women's Under-21s will face Cheltenham Town, Bursledon LFC, and AFC Varsity in cup action in January 2025.

After an incredible run to the FA Women's National League Plate semi-finals, where they knocked out fourth tier and third tier opponents, they have been drawn against the highest ranked side left in the competition.

The young Saints will travel to face third tier Cheltenham Town, with the tie scheduled for Sunday 26th January.

Elsewhere, their defence of the SDFA Cup will begin with a home tie against Bursledon LFC on Wednesday 29th January at the quarter-final stage after lifting the trophy last season.

Finally, in Hampshire FA's Adopt South Women's Senior Cup first round, Saints will host AFC Varsity, who play in the sixth tier.

The Under-21s have reached the final two years in a row, but narrowly missed out against AFC Bournemouth on both occasions.

Their journey in this season's competition will begin on Sunday 19th January at home.