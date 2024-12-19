Published:
Women's Team

Two games rescheduled in 2025 for Saints Women

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Barclays Women's Championship/20241215 London City Lionesses vs Southampton/20241215_London_City_Lionesses_Southampton_214_necjcr

Two of Southampton FC Women's remaining Barclays Women's Championship home games have been rescheduled in the second half of the season.

Remi Allen's side will return from the winter break with alterations to their home fixtures against Portsmouth and London City Lionesses.

The highly-anticipated south coast derby against Portsmouth has been shifted to a 5:30pm kick-off on Saturday 22nd March at St Mary's Stadium, with a bumper crowd expected under the lights for the evening clash.

Also, the home meeting against high-flying London City Lionesses has been moved to Friday 18th April with a 7pm kick-off.

Full fixture and ticket information will follow closer to the games, with confirmation of the new dates as follows:

March
Sat 22nd - Saints vs Portsmouth - 5:30pm KO

April
Fri 18th - Saints vs London City Lionesses - 7pm KO

There's still chance to purchase your Southampton FC Women's half season tickets with five huge home games to come in the Barclays Women's Championship in 2025!

2024/25 HALF SEASON TICKETS

Related

2024-25/Women's Team/Other/Lauren Phillips departure/20241215_London_City_Lionesses_Southampton_037_wasys0

Women's Technical Coach Lauren Phillips departs club

Women's Team
play

03:19

2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Barclays Women's Championship/Video Thumbnails/20241215_London_City_Lionesses_Southampton_164_omyjle

Women's Highlights: London City Lionesses 3-1 Saints

Women's Team