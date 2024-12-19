Two games rescheduled in 2025 for Saints Women

Two of Southampton FC Women's remaining Barclays Women's Championship home games have been rescheduled in the second half of the season.

Remi Allen's side will return from the winter break with alterations to their home fixtures against Portsmouth and London City Lionesses.

The highly-anticipated south coast derby against Portsmouth has been shifted to a 5:30pm kick-off on Saturday 22nd March at St Mary's Stadium, with a bumper crowd expected under the lights for the evening clash.

Also, the home meeting against high-flying London City Lionesses has been moved to Friday 18th April with a 7pm kick-off.

Full fixture and ticket information will follow closer to the games, with confirmation of the new dates as follows:

March

Sat 22nd - Saints vs Portsmouth - 5:30pm KO

April

Fri 18th - Saints vs London City Lionesses - 7pm KO

