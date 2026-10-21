Southampton FC Women earned their first Subway Players Cup victory of the season with a stunning victory over Barclays WSL opponents Crystal Palace at the Silverlake Stadium.

Palace started the scoring in an entertaining first half through Annabel Blanchard, before Saints levelled things up through Freya Jupp's finish to a neat team move.

The top flight visitors swiftly equalised as Blanchard added her second from the penalty spot, but two goals late in the half from Ellie Brazil and Megan Collett gave Saints the lead at the break, which they held firm to protect until the final whistle.

In the midst of a three-game week, Simon Parker made three changes to his side as Alina Santos, Niamh Murphy, and Saffia Rae all came in for their second starts for the club.

Saints' Subway Players Cup starters at the Silverlake Stadium. (Photos: Oscar Shannon)

It was young midfielder Rae who had the first attempt on goal in the opening minutes when she tried her luck from distance, only causing a comfortable save from Crystal Palace's Shae Yañez.

Saints had started brightly, but it was the top flight visitors who opened the scoring with their first attack as Annabel Blanchard showed her class with a composed, curling finish into the bottom corner after controlling Molly Sharpe's cut back cross.

The momentum didn't change hands, however, as Saints rallied resiliently and found an equaliser less than ten minutes later - captain Emma Harries broke free of the defence and slipped a pass through to Freya Jupp who finished with composure first time from just inside the area.

Parity was agonisingly short lived though, as Palace were back ahead just two minutes later when a penalty was awarded and Blanchard stepped up to slot home her second of the game.

The visitors had a spell of control after their second as Sharpe again caused trouble on the right wing, with a cross to the far post that reached Ashleigh Weerden for a rasping drive against the side netting.

Saints dug in once more though and wrestled back control in the closing stages of the first half, lifted by a great passage of play when Harries sent a pinpoint cross-field ball towards Brazil who controlled excellently on the run but skewed her shot wide of the mark.

With confidence returned, Saints found their leveller as Brazil wasn't to be denied in the 39th minute when a corner was cleared her way, presenting space for a shot back towards goal that made its way through a crowded area and into the bottom corner.

There was still time to go one better before the break, and Saints did just that when Collett charged forwards from right back and found time to slam home a shot that powered in at the near post to put her side into the lead for the first time.

Megan Collett celebrates her goal.

Both sides rang the changes at half time, as Saints managed minutes during a busy week and Crystal Palace turned to their bench for experience as they looked for a response.

In truth, there was little to shout about after the break for either side, which suited Simon Parker's squad perfectly as they held firm to defend their lead.

A half-chance for Abbie Larkin was the closest Palace came to breaking down the red and white resolve, but the top flight visitors couldn't find a way through.

Saints earned their victory, which saw a welcome return to winning ways and a first three points in the Subway Players Cup, which moves them up to ninth in the league table, just outside the top eight qualification spots on goal difference.

Saints: Santos, Collett (Brown 75'), Goddard, Mott, Murphy, Peplow (McInnes 46'), Rae, Bashford (Edwards 66'), Brazil (Tucker 46'), Harries (c) (Archibald (46'), Jupp.

Subs not used: Moloney.

Goals: Jupp (17'), Brazil (39'), Collett (45+1).

Crystal Palace: Yañez, Napier (Swaby 64'), Sharpe, Howat, Weerden, Cosme (Bartrip 64'), Nolan, Ladd (c) (Enge 46'), Blanchard (Larkin 46'), Hopcroft, O'Brien (England 46').

Subs not used: Erhabor, Everett, Tsunoda.

Goals: Blanchard (9', 19' pen)