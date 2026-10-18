Women's Subway Players Cup Report: Bristol City 1-1 Saints (4-3 pens)

Southampton FC Women picked up their first points of the season in the Subway Players Cup, but missed out on a penalty shootout bonus against Bristol City.

In a rematch from the last outing before the international break, Saints took the lead just after the half hour mark through Emma Harries' first goal for the club; a landmark moment for the captain was finished with calm composure one-on-one.

The hosts equalised on the hour mark in similar fashion, as Katie Robinson slammed the leveller. Neither side could find a later winner so the spoils were shared, as the hosts took a bonus point with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory.

Simon Parker named an unchanged side from the league clash two weeks earlier, with only a couple of alterations on the substitutes bench as Saints aimed to bounce back on their return to action.

There wasn’t to be an first minute opener like in the previous meeting two weeks ago, but Saints did start well at the Robins High Performance Centre.

The first shooting chance came from a dead ball in the 11th minute as Chloe Peplow stepped up from 20 yards out with a well-stuck effort that was saved on the stretch by Fran Bentley.

Peplow was denied again just minutes later from the edge of the box after Libbi McInnes won possession high, but her midfield partner’s shot effort was straight into Bentley’s arms.

Saints' starters on the road.

The opening goal eventually arrived just after the half hour mark when Emma Harries broke clear of the Bristol City backline and found herself in acres of space through on goal.

Saints’ captain maintained her composure and slotted the ball into the bottom corner, sparking jubilant celebrations for her first goal for the club.



Bristol City tried to respond before the break - Emily Syme called Grace Moloney into action with a near post save - but it was Saints who held the advantage at half time.

The second half saw the hosts come out firing for a response, and a venomous strike from substitute Marine Dafeur needed a strong palm away from Moloney.

At the other end, Saints almost doubled their lead through Freya Jupp’s angled strike that was kept out by Bentley.

It was Bristol City who found the second goal of the game though, as they levelled the scores on the hour mark in a similar style to Saints’ opener.

Katie Robinson raced through on goal and, despite pressure from the backtracking defence, she rifled the ball into the top corner with aplomb.

The Robins sensed a second as Saints rang some pre-planned changes; home substitute Maria Farrugia jinked inside from the left wing and hit a powerful shot that flew high and wide.

Maria Edwards, a half time introduction for Saints, came close to a spectacular goal in the closing stages when her corner delivery dropped onto the crossbar.

As the game ticked into seven minutes of stoppage time, both sides pressed for a late winner with penalties on the horizon - the hosts came closest when Farrugia had a free header in the area that dropped just wide.

Saints earned their first point at the full time whistle, but the bonus point on offer went the way of Bristol City in the end.

Rachel Brown, Amy Goddard, and Milly Mott all converted for Saints, but Megan Collett had her attempt saved and Mary Bashford fired over.

Grace Moloney kept out Lotta Lindström, but successful penalties from Emily Syme, Emma Bissell, Marine Defeur, and finally Maria Farrugia confirmed a 4-3 shootout win.

Bristol City: Bentley, McDonald, Lawley, Aspin, Apostolakis, Meena, Ingle, Lindstöm, Syme (c), Robinson, Hardy.

Subs not used: Brzykcy, McSheffrey, Woś, Morgan, Dafeur, Farrugia, Bissell.

Goals: Robinson (59’).

Saints: Moloney, Collett, Goddard, Mott, Brown, Peplow (Edwards 46’), Bashford, McInnes (Rae 75’), Harries (c) (Tucker 64’), Brazil (Ferguson 64’), Jupp (Archibald 64’).

Subs not used: Santos, Murphy, Bolton.

Goals: Harries (34').

Yellow cards: Mott (62’), Ferguson (90').

Main image: Harvey Maggs/Bristol City