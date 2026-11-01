Women's Subway Players Cup Preview: Saints vs Leicester

Southampton FC Women return home as they host Leicester City in the Subway Players Cup on Sunday 1st November.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Leicester City

Subway Players Cup

Silverlake Stadium

Sunday 1st November, 2:00pm

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Saints face their second consecutive meeting with Leicester City, as the Foxes travel to the Silverlake Stadium for Subway Players Cup action a week after the two sides met in the league at the King Power Stadium.

Simon Parker's side will be looking to carry on their momentum after an unbeaten three-game week across all competitions, which saw them pick up their first cup points with a draw against Bristol City and a fantastic victory over WSL side Crystal Palace.

Those results were followed up by a point against Leicester, thanks to a brace from Freya Jupp that took her to five goals so far this season.

Freya Jupp added to her goal tally last week.

The Foxes' late equaliser last week earned them their second 2-2 draw in as many games, but Rick Passmoor's side are still without a win in their last six games in all competitions.

In the Subway Players Cup, they have one point from their two matches played to date, which came on the road against fellow WSL2 side Watford.

PREVIOUS MEETING

You wait forever for a first meeting between the sides, then two come along in a week! Freya Jupp's brace, either side of Leicester goals from Araya Dennis and Alisha Lehmann, completed the scoring in a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.

MANAGER PREVIEW

Looking ahead to a return home in cup action, Simon Parker said: "I think Palace game being at home, that was a big win for us, so hopefully that's helped in maybe driving a little bit more attendances and attention.

"Hopefully we can get the crowd in, hopefully we can put on a decent performance and they can be entertained."

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Back at home, and back in red and white at the Silverlake Stadium.

Back at home 🏡

Back against Leicester 🦊

Back in the #SubwayPlayersCup 🏆



It's MATCHDAY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EiZb9vtMlw — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) November 1, 2026

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are still available for this midweek clash, priced at just £5 for Adults and £2 for Under-18s. Tickets for this match are unallocated, meaning you can sit where you like within the open areas at Silverlake Stadium.

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MATCHDAY INFORMATION

There won't be a printed programme for this game, as they are produced at our league fixtures only.

Parking is available to purchase at the Silverlake Stadium for £5.

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CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Unfortunately there is no live stream of the game, but there will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: