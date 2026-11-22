Southampton FC Women travel to Ipswich Town in the Subway Players Cup on Sunday 22nd November.

THE MATCH

Ipswich Town vs Saints

Subway Players Cup

JobServe Community Stadium

Sunday 22nd November, 2:00pm

BUY TICKETS

Saints are now unbeaten in six games across all competitions, with three wins and three draws, so will be looking to continue that form into their final outing before the international break.

In the Subway Players Cup specifically, Saints have beaten WSL side Crystal Palace and drawn with Bristol City and Leicester - only missing out on a bonus point on penalties each time - in the latest block of fixtures.

Ipswich returned to winning ways with a narrow victory over Watford last week after back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

The Tractor Girls have one just once in this competition, like Saints, and drawn once with two defeats in their four games so far.

Both sides know that reaching the top eight qualification spaces would be a challenge, but points and positive momentum are all to play for ahead of the upcoming break.

Sants celebrate a big win against Burnley last week. (Photo: Kevin Hayden/Burnley FC)

PREVIOUS MEETING

In the league earlier this season, the points were shared in Saints' first home game of the campaign as nothing could separate the sides in a goalless draw at the Silverlake Stadium.

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the clash, Simon Parker said: "Ipswich are a good side, they're going to pose a slightly different threat and it's going to be a different game to the one that we played last week against Burnley, so a real tough match.

"Where it is the Subway Players Cup, if gives us an opportunity to make a few changes, to look at players who maybe haven't had as many minutes, and also have in the back of our minds as well that we'll be playing Ipswich again in a couple of weeks time in the FA Cup."

TEAM NEWS

In his preview, Parker confirmed that striker Freya Jupp will miss out on Sunday's clash after picking up a knock in training, which will provide opportunities for other attacking players to make their mark in the cup.

Elsewhere, usual cup goalkeeper Alina Santos will also miss the trip to Ipswich due to personal reasons, as she left squad slightly earlier than planned before her upcoming international break duties.

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Saints will be in their ivory and red third kit for Sunday's contest.

Back in 🤍❤️ this weekend 👊 pic.twitter.com/2svIYkRxQo — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) November 20, 2026

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are still available for travelling supporters via the hosts' ticketing site, with travelling fans in Block E7 and E8 at the Jobserve Community Stadium.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:

Adults - £8

Concession - £6

Under-18s - £3

Under-11s - Up to two free tickers per paying adult, then £1

Carer - Free

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Further details about matches at the Jobserve Community Stadium can be found on Ipswich's fan guides page.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

With only a select few Subway Players Cup fixtures streamed live each match round, this weekend's trip to Ipswich has been chosen to be shown on the Barclays WSL YouTube channel. Live coverage will begin shortly before kick-off on Sunday.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: