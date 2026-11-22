Southampton FC Women fell to a narrow defeat against Ipswich Town in the Subway Players Cup.

In the first of two cup clashes between the teams either side of the international break, a rotated Saints squad had plenty of positives to take as they impressed against a strong Ipswich line-up.

However, a solitary goal from Kit Graham - a spectacular strike from range - was the difference as Saints were unable to break down the Tractor Girls' resistance to turn the tie around.

Simon Parker made four changes to his side from the impressive rout over Burnley a week prior, as Niamh Murphy, Saffia Rae, Ruby-Rae Tucker, and Jessie Archibald all came in to start.

It was a milestone moment for 16-year-old Archibald, as the Academy striker lined up for her first senior start and in turn became the youngest Saints starter since the club became full-time in 2022.

The rotated Saints started brightly against a strong Ipswich outfit in Colchester, and showed early intent when Chloe Peplow fired over from range.

At the other end, a first-time shot from Georgia Simms was saved well by Grace Moloney after a clever lofted pass by Princess Ademiluyi picked out her strike partner.

Saints' starters at the Jobserve Community Stadium.

Saints forced the best save of the half on 25 minutes when Murphy drove down the left wing and picked out Mary Bashford in the middle of the penalty area, but the downwards header that followed was tipped over impressively on the stretch by Lysianne Proulx.

Arguably against the run of play, the opening goal arrived for the hosts in the 37th minute and it came in some style from Graham who, after a turnover in possession, arrowed a shot over Moloney from the edge of the area.

That goal gave Ipswich a lift, and they had a chance to double their lead shortly after when Ademiluyi headed wide from inside the area.

Murphy tried her luck from 30 yards after another driving run inside from the left, but that was the final effort of note before half time as the hosts lead by one goal.

Simon Parker rang the changes at the break, with four pre-planned alterations that saw Maria Edwards, Abbie Ferguson, Ellie Brazil, and Libbi McInnes all enter the action, and the substitutes provided a needed lift after the restart.

A jinking Brazil dribble moved Saints forward as she found Emma Harries on the right wing, who sent a cross back towards Brazil in the area but the eventual header was miscued wide of the mark.

Harries had a golden opportunity herself to equalise just after the hour when a poor Ipswich clearance fell straight at her chest, but after good first touch the shot was snatched wide on the volley.

That miss was almost punished within a minute at the other end in a double salvo when Ademiluyi struck an angled shot that was saved before Mary McAteer saw her rebounded effort blocked.

Saints were still on top but it was Ipswich who had the clearer openings as the game wore on; substitute Jenna Slattery met Tegan McGowan's dangerous cross in the area but headed straight at Moloney.

Despite plenty of positive possession and set piece opportunities in the closing stages, the first half goal proved to be the winner and ended any slim hopes of Saints reaching the top eight qualification spots. Full attention now turns to a rematch in the FA Cup after the upcoming international break, when the two sides meet again in the third round.

Ipswich Town: Proulx, Boswell (c), Fox, Weir, Mitchell, Timms (Hornby 65'), McAteer (McGowan 65'), Graham (Slattery 65'), Peake, Palmer, Ademiluyi.

Subs not used: Negri, Adams, Cavanagh, Lawton, Dear, Ayane.

Goals: Graham (37').

Yellow cards: Ademiluyi (90+4’)

Saints: Moloney, Brown, Mott, Goddard, Murphy (Collett 73'), Peplow (McInnes 46'), Rae, Bashford (Edwards 46'), Tucker (Brazil 46'), Harries (c), Archibald (Ferguson 46').

Subs not used: Protopsaltis-Evans.

Goals: TBC.

Yellow cards: Goddard (62'), Murphy (67').

Referee: Ryan Atkin.