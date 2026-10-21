Women's Subway Players Cup Preview: Saints vs Crystal Palace

Southampton FC Women return home as they host Crystal Palace in the Subway Players Cup on Wednesday 21st October.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Crystal Palace

Subway Players Cup

Silverlake Stadium

Wednesday 21st October, 7:00pm

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Saints earned their first point in the competition on the weekend, as a 1-1 draw with Bristol City got them on the board in the league phase.

Emma Harries scored her first goal for the club with a composed finish, before the hosts equalised in the second half and took a bonus point on penalties.

Newly-promoted WSL side Crystal Palace are the visitors to the Silverlake Stadium, and they have a perfect record in the competition with two wins from their opening two games.

Jo Potter's side have beaten Watford 1-0 and Charlton 3-0 in home victories so far, but face their first away test against Saints under the lights.

Composure 💯



A deserved first Saints goal for @EHarries9! 😍 pic.twitter.com/M43FqaPzXi — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) October 18, 2026

PREVIOUS MEETING

Saints' last meeting with Crystal Palace was a memorable one as Ellie Brazil scored her first career hat-trick at St Mary's Stadium, in a 3-1 victory in the Barclays WSL2 last season.

In six previous clashes between the two sides, Saints have lost just once, winning four games and drawing once.

FAMILIAR FACES

After a standout two seasons with Bristol City after her departure from the south coast, former Saint Lexi Lloyd-Smith made the summer move to Crystal Palace to realise her WSL aims back in her South London roots.

The winger has made a positive start to life in the top flight, as she has scored three goals in her first eight games with the Eagles.

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking after his side's point against Bristol City, Simon Parker said: "We want to win every single game, we'll approach [Crystal Palace] the same way we always do.

"It is a game where we have the scope to look at players and manage certain minutes, getting ourselves ready for Leicester [at the weekend] as well, but of course we want to beat Palace."

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Saints are back in the red and white home threads under the lights.

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are still available for this midweek clash, priced at just £5 for Adults and £2 for Under-18s. Tickets for this match are unallocated, meaning you can sit where you like within the open areas at Silverlake Stadium.

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MATCHDAY INFORMATION

There won't be a printed programme for this game, as they are produced at our league fixtures only.

Parking is available to purchase at the Silverlake Stadium for £5.

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CAN’T MAKE IT ON WEDNESDAY?

Unfortunately there is no live stream of the game, but there will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: