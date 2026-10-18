Women's Subway Players Cup Preview: Bristol City vs Saints

Southampton FC Women return from the international break to face Bristol City in the Subway Players Cup on Sunday 18th October.

THE MATCH

Bristol City vs Saints

Subway Players Cup

Robins High Performance Centre

Saturday 18th October, 3:00pm

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Saints will be looking to bounce back from defeat against Bristol City in their last game before the international break, as the Robins inflicted the first league loss of the season for Simon Parker's side.

Freya Jupp's first minute strike gave Saints the lead in style, but a second half turnaround from the hosts was completed by Lotta Lindström and Sophie Ingle.

The Subway Players Cup is the focus this time around, however, as Saints put in an impressive performance against WSL side West Ham in their first outing in the competition but were beaten on the road.

For hosts Bristol City, this clash will be their first in the league phase of the tournament this season.

Saints in action against Bristol City two weeks ago. (Photo: Bristol City)

PREVIOUS MEETING

Saints have enjoyed cup triumph over Bristol City at the Robins High Performance Centre before, back in October 2023, when the hosts were a WSL outfit.

After an impressive Lexi Lloyd-Smith backheel goal was cancelled out for a 1-1 draw, heroics in a penalty shootout earned Saints a bonus point.

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the clash, Simon Parker said: "The international break has allowed us to regroup after the first block of games. There have been a lot of positives, but we know there are aspects of our game to improve on if we want to kick on.

"Having played Bristol city before the break, we know what they’re about and this is a good chance in the cup for us to bounce back and hit the ground running for the next run of games."

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Saints will remain in their blue away kit.

BACK in action 🙌

BACK on the road 🛣️

BACK in the #SubwayPlayersCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HjWFdPeODh — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) October 18, 2026

TICKET NEWS

Travelling supporters are able to purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link. Pay on the day is not available, so you must purchase your ticket in advance of attending the game, with all seating unreserved.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:

Adults - £10

Concession/Under-22s - £8

Under-19s - £6

Under-12s - £6

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Parking is available to supporters on a first come, first serve basis in QEH Sportsground Car Park at no additional cost.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: