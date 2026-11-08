Women's Report: Saints 4-1 Sheff Utd

Southampton FC Women earned a much-needed return to winning ways with an emphatic 4-1 scoreline against Sheffield United on their return to St Mary's Stadium.

Saints made a fast start to the game when Ellie Brazil headed in the opener after eight minutes, with a chance created all by herself after closing down the goalkeeper's clearance.

Brazil turned provider to tee up Mary Bashford on the half hour mark as Saints took a two goal leaad into the break, but Sheffield United pulled one back through Ella Kinzett early in the second period.

Saints sealed their three points with a quickfire pair of goals late on, as Chloe Peplow powered in a free-kick before Brazil added her second of the game.

Simon Parker made two changes from the previous week's cup clash, as Grace Moloney returned in between the sticks and Chloe Peplow was restored in midfield, whilst defender Niamh Murphy kept her place to make consecutive starts for the first time in her Saints career.

Saints marked Remembrance Sunday at St Mary's. (Photo: Oscar Shannon)

Saints started strongly on their return to St Mary's, but it was the visitors who actually created the first chance of note with an early corner that was headed just wide by Jess Reavill.

That didn't last long though, as Saints found an eighth minute lead when Brazil charged down goalkeeper Sian Rogers' clearance and sent the ball looping into the air for her to header into the empty net.

Momentum had certainly swung Saints' way after the opening goal, as waves of red and white attacks followed; Emma Harries whipped in a dangerous cross that Freya Jupp headed just over the crossbar.

The second did arrive on the half hour mark with a slick team move that was converted by Bashford for her first goal of the season.

Clever interplay inside the Sheffield United half saw Brazil and Jupp exchange passes, before Saints' opening scorer turned provider with a pass across goal that Bashford slid in to connect with.

Bashford celebrates her first goal of the season.

In the second half, Saints seemed to have their opponents at an arms length but a momentary lapse in concentration allowed a goal back that cut the advantage in half.

A Sophie Harwood cross from the left drifted all the way to the back post for Kinzett to arrive and convert from close range.

Saints pushed to extend their lead as Brazil, Bashford, and Peplow all came close with chances, but a quickfire pair of goals int he final 15 minutes sealed the scoreline.

First, a free-kick from the edge of the area was emphatically struck by Peplow, who fizzed in her first goal of the season before, just three minutes later, Brazil added another when she robbed the ball from a Sheffield United defender and turned her shot into the bottom corner.

The result secured a much-needed return to winning ways, as Saints find themselves unbeaten in five games across all competitions with a trip to second-bottom Burnley up next.

Saints: Moloney, Collett, Goddard, Mott, Murphy (Brown 88'), Peplow, McInnes (Rae 90+2'), Bashford, Harries (c), Brazil, Jupp (Archibald 88').

Subs not used: Santos, Mitchell, Bolton, Ferguson, Edwards.

Goals: Brazil (8', 79'), Bashford (31'), Peplow (76').

Yellow cards: Brazil (82').

Sheffield Utd: Rogers, Cowan, Kinzett, Pearse, Andrews, Devlin (Scofield 85'), Baker (Quinn 46'), Houssein (Jones 72'), Harwood, Rouse (c), Reavill.

Subs not used: Pendlebury, Fisher, Kay.

Goals: Kinzett (54'),

Yellow cards: Devlin (25'), Pearse (61'), Houssein (68'), Reavill (75').

Attendance: 1544.