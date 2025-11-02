Women's Report: Saints 2-3 Nottingham Forest

A late quickfire double saw Southampton FC Women fall to a narrow defeat against Nottingham Forest after a closely-fought match in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

Forest took a first-half lead through Nahikari García, but Mary Bashford levelled on the stroke of half time.

Jess Simpson's header put Saints ahead but her goal was cancelled out by a late Charlie Wellings brace, who turned the tide in the space of three minutes after coming on.

Aimee Palmer and Maria Edwards returned to the match-day squad after a long period on the sidelines due to injury, and came on for their first appearances of the season - and Edwards' Saints debut - in the second half.

There was an additional return to St Mary's for former Saints Rachel Rowe and Vivianne Lia who both transferred to Forest in the summer.

Saints rivalled Forest from the start, as Simpson and Atlanta Primus both fired dangerous shots at Emily Batty, with the latter's strike hitting the crossbar after just six minutes.

Ellie Brazil then tried her luck by cutting inside as her effort forced Emily Batty to go to ground to save.

Both sides cancelled each other out for most of the first half, but it was García who opened the scoring for the visitors on the counter, with a followed-up tap-in after Fran Stenson blocked the initial shot from Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

Forest did go close to getting a second, but Stenson pushed the ball up and away with her fingertips.

Saints rallied however and, seconds before the half-time whistle, Bashford equalised by flicking the ball into the net from Tara Bourne's free-kick with virtually the final kick of the half.

Mary Bashford celebrates her goal. (Photos: Steph Brown)

The second half started with haste as both sides fought to take the lead of the game, and Saints soon forced themselves into the ascendancy.

The deadlock was eventually broken by Simpson in the 71st minute, as she rose high to meet Bourne's corner and divert her header above Batty's reach and into the back of the net.

Saints were on top of proceedings but there were few chances for each side after that but, after a host of pre-planned changes for Saints late on, the hosts hit back with a substitute of their own.

Charlie Wellings was slipped through and sliced the ball past Stenson and into the far corner for the game's second equaliser.

Just two minutes later, the visitors quickly took the lead with a similar finish from Wellings once again, as she this time angled her drive across goal to put Forest ahead.

Nottingham Forest held the lead throughout additional time and took home the three points, succumbing Saints to only their second defeat of the season.

Saints: Stenson, Collett, Goddard, Bourne, Simpson (Mott 82'), Peplow, Bashford (Akpan 90+2'), Primus (c) (Palmer 66'), McAlonie, Ferguson (Watts 82'), Brazil (Edwards 82').

Subs not used: Prout, Hack, Roberts.

Goals: Bashford (45+1'), Simpson (71').

Forest: Batty, Stapleton, Mustaki, Rodgers, Claypole (Wellings 82'), Hed, Green (c), Thomas, Garcia (Rowe 59'), Smith (Hamilton 82'), Boye-Hlorkah.

Subs not used: Ferguson, Johnson, Dennis, Almqvist, Olding, Howe.

Goals: Garcia (41'), Wellings (84', 86')

Yellow cards: Garcia (46'), Stapleton (53'), Green (82')

Attendance: 2,293