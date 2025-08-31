Women's Report: Saints 1-3 Spurs

Southampton FC Women were beaten despite a well-battled contest against Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur at Snows Stadium.

Atlanta Primus’ second half leveller wasn’t enough to keep Spurs at bay in the concluding pre-season test, as the visitors netted three to take the win.

Ellie Brazil earned her first minutes since signing from Charlton Athletic in the summer transfer window, whilst Fran Stenson also completed the full 90 in goal.

At a filled-out Snows, Saints started fast from the front, with newly-announced captain Atlanta Primus leading the charge pushing up from midfield.

Ellie Brazil made her first Saints appearance. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

The early play quickly advanced down the other end, and Saints' centre-back Amy Goddard made a daring block on the goal line to keep Spurs out inside three minutes.

Tottenham then had themselves a handful of set piece opportunities, which saw Stenson rise to punch the ball clear.

The opening fifteen minutes proved to be an end-to-end affair, as Kiera Sena found herself in space out wide, but her crossed ball was intercepted by goalkeeper Lize Kop.

Tara Bourne found herself high on a solo charge through the middle, fuelled by a combination of link-up play and determined, driving running, but the eventual pass towards Sena was pulled back by the offside flag.

After that, Spurs opened the scoring through Martha Thomas, who slotted the ball under Stenson’s legs on the half hour mark.

At half-time, Simon Parker’s side had only a small margin to close against their WSL opposition after a well-fought first half.

The visitors started strong in attack at the start of the second half, as Goddard was needed to make another reaching block to keep them at bay, whilst Stenson then made a sliding save to push the ball wide from her goal.

Parity was restored when Primus brought the score back level, following Mary Bashford’s strong work in midfield to win back the possession, allowing Saints' skipper to burst free and beat Kop with a calm finish into the bottom corner.

Atlanta Primus celebrates her equaliser.

Spurs, however, returned fire through Jess Naz, who found herself in space inside the box to hit the ball past Stenson just after the hour mark.

After a battling period in the middle of the half, Spurs then broke through to add a third to their tally through Olivia Holdt, who showed neat feet in a tight area before finishing firmly.

In the closing stages, Beth England found herself on the attack but Stenson parried her strike over the bar to prevent any further goals.

Martin Ho’s side took home the win ahead of their upcoming WSL campaign, but Saints had plenty to be positive about against their higher tier opponents as they prepare for their WSL2 opener next weekend, as all eyes turn to St Mary's on Saturday 6th September against Ipswich Town

Saints: Stenson, Collett (Mott 80'), Goddard, Bourne, Simpson, Akpan (Roberts 45'), Bashford, Primus (c) (Ferguson 69'), Sena (Tucker 80'), McAlonie, Brazil (Watts 31').

Subs not used: Pettit, Hack, Dix-Trujillo, Udebhulu.

Goals: Primus (55').

Tottenham: Kop, Naz, England (c), Oroz (Summanen 60'), Rybrink, Hunt (Grant 45', Csiki 74'), Graham (Holdt 45'), Martha, Spence, Dennis (Nilden 60'), Koga.

Subs not used: Heeps, Jackson.

Goals: Thomas (30'), Naz (62'), Holdt (73').