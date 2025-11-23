A rotated Southampton FC Women side closed out their Subway Women's League Cup competition with a late, narrow loss against Charlton Athletic.

In their final outing of this year's Subway Women's League Cup competition, Saints were left stunned by two goals at the death against league rivals Charlton.

Ellie Brazil was on target to head the ball over Anna Pedersen, as she got herself on the receiving end of Tara Bourne's free-kick to open the scoring.

Charlton brought the score back level through Charlotte Newsham, and Amelie Thestrup then scored in the final minute of additional time to prevent the game going to penalties.

Simon Parker played a slightly rotated side as he managed the fitness and return of some players, which saw Ruby-Rae Tucker receive her first start of the season and, for young goalkeeper Ella Pettit, her second between the sticks.

Saints' League Cup starters (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

The match started comfortably composed, as both sides were biding their time to break forwards and counter on the attack.

Charlton had the first shot of the game as Newsham found herself one-on-one with Milly Mott, but the ball was deflected wide.

The Addicks threatened to open the scoring via Emma Bissell, but Saints' captain Atlanta Primus was on hand to make the goal line clearance; Pettit then made a fingertip save to push the ball clear of danger.

Despite some clean switches of play from the Saints, the first half overall was quiet and eventually closed with a goalless deadlock.

Half-time substitute Isabel Watts made an instant impact, beating Gloria Siber and Newsham to the ball on a handful of occasions to then put some dangerous deliveries into the box.

A flurry of chances were created around Charlton's box, but Primus came the closest to scoring the first of the game with a pin-point header that required a strong save from Pedersen to push the ball onto the crossbar.

The momentum continued, and it was the leaping Brazil who nudged the ball over Pedersen's reach with her head, direct from a Bourne set piece, to give Saints a deserved lead.

Ellie Brazil celebrates her second goal of the season. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

Another opportunity came for Saints as they transitioned play deep into Charlton's half, which led to a goalwards attempt from Watts, but it dropped over the crossbar.

Brazil then came close to adding a second with a clever back-heeled attempt at the near post.

Charlton however returned fire and captain Newsham managed to bundle the ball over the goal line to bring the score back level before stoppage time.

As the game looked to be heading towards penalties for a bonus point, there was late heartbreak for Saints when Thestrup scored Charlton's second in the final minute of additional time.

Saints: Pettit, Mott, Goddard, Bourne, Simpson, Ferguson (Watts 46'), Akpan, Bashford (Edwards 81'), Palmer (McAlonie 46'), Primus (c) (Peplow 74'), Tucker (Brazil 46').

Subs not used: Stenson, Roberts, Peplow.

Goals: Brazil (70').

Yellow cards: Bourne (30'), Palmer (45+4'), Goddard (56').

Charlton: Pedersen, Newsham (c), Ross, Bissell (Barratt 85'), Kenney (Thestrup 63'), Fitzgerald, Siber (Hutton 57'), McAteer (Muya 57'), Lobato, Flannery (Bradley 64'), Chime.

Subs not used: Whitehouse, Finlayson, Johnson.

Goals: Newsham (88'), Thestrup (90+7').

Yellow cards: Hutton (69').

Attendance: 537.