Women's Report: Saints 1-1 Durham

Despite their late pressure, Southampton FC Women shared the points with Durham in a 1-1 draw in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

Saints responded to their recent run of defeats with a draw against Durham thanks to Atlanta Primus' second half strike, in a game that they could have taken more from.

The visitors opened the scoring first as Beth Hepple capitalised on an early mix up in defence, but the equaliser from Saints' captain levelled the scoreline.

Saints were back at the Silverlake Stadium. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

Saints started fiercely on their return to the Silverlake Stadium, with a rapid attack that tested goalkeeper Catriona Sheppard inside the opening four minutes.

Ellie Brazil took flight down the right flank and then fizzed a ball across play into Primus' run, but her toe-tap connection was just about saved.

Michaela McAlonie then tested her luck with a curling shot from outside the box, as Saints seemed like the only side close to opening the scoring.

However, it was Durham who got the early lead in the 10th minute when Hepple pounced on some defensive hesitation from Ellie Hack and finished low past Fran Stenson.

Saints weren't deterred however, with shots coming in from both Brazil and Aimee Palmer as they pushed for a response.

It looked as though Durham were going to double their lead though, when Mollie Lambert burst clear into the penalty area, but Stenson stretched to make a vital save and then confidently pushed clear the following corner.

Saints' search for an equaliser was still active as Jess Simpson made a lengthy run past two Durham players, but her final cross was caught by Sheppard as the visitors held a narrow lead at the break.

The wait didn't take long in the second half though, as parity was restored in the 52nd minute - in a sudden moment, substitute centre-back Amy Goddard found herself high on the right wing to deliver a pinpoint cross into the box.

Primus was positioned in the centre to confidently drill the ball home past Sheppard for her third goal of the season.

Atlanta Primus and Michaela McAlonie celebrate the equaliser.

Later, a deep free-kick from Simpson found McAlonie on the far right side, who cut the ball back to Mary Bashford but Sheppard caught her spinning shot.

McAlonie had the ball at her feet again as the lively second half pressure continued, and she attempted another long-range effort but Durham's goal was covered well.

The pressure continued into stoppage time when Saints forced a flurry of late corners; Tara Bourne went close to finding the winner as her looping corner needed to be tipped clear.

Simpson then had her chance with an in-swinging set-piece from the other side that needed a similar save.

Another two corners were then awarded, but they came to no avail as the points were shared at the Silverlake Stadium.

Saints: Stenson, Collett (Mott 69'), Bourne, Hack (Goddard 42'), Simpson, Peplow (Akpan 90+3'), Palmer (Bashford 69'), Primus (c), McAlonie, Edwards (Ferguson 46'), Brazil (Tucker 86').

Subs not used: Pettit, Watts, Roberts.

Goals: Primus (52').

Yellow cards: Palmer (9').

Durham: Sheppard, Ayre, Briggs (Robson 90+8'), Toland, S. Wilson (c), Hepple, Lambert, Blake (Jones 81'), Pritchard (Watson 90'), Speckmaier, Foster.

Subs not used: King, Grant, Ede, E. Wilson, McFarland.

Goals: Hepple (10').

Attendance: 1320.