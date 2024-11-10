Women's Report: Saints 1-1 Durham

Southampton FC Women were forced to settle for a point after a late Durham equaliser in the Barclays Women's Championship.

Aimee Palmer’s impressive lofted finish was the difference after a controlled first half, as Saints led by one goal at the break.

However, the league's third-placed side struck late on against the run of play through Mollie Lambert, and took a point back to the North East after a handful of missed Saints opportunities.

There was just one change to the side that beat Charlton last week, as Rachel Rowe returned to the starting line-up in place of the sidelined Rianna Dean.

Saints' final St Mary's line-up of 2024. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Saints started well, keen to build on last week’s success at Charlton in their final game of the calendar year at St Mary’s Stadium.

Forcing early possession mainly in Durham’s half, the first move of note came when Freya Gregory skipped past a defender but saw her cross headed too high by Molly Pike and cleared.

Precise passing play continued throughout the positive opening stages as Pike combined with Lucia Kendall on the edge of the area before eventually firing over the crossbar.

Durham were limited to attempted counter attacks with Saints in control; Rachel Brown was next to create space as she cut inside and played in Kendall for a blocked shot.

An opening goal seemed imminent, and it was another impressive strike from Palmer - her second of the season - that gave Saints a 19th-minute lead.

After another passage of neat interplay, Rachel Rowe found Palmer who lofted the ball over Tatiana Saunders from just inside the Durham box.

Aimee Palmer is congratulated after scoring. (Photo: Steve Bardens - The FA/Getty Images)

Durham looked for a response but were kept at arm's length by a confident Saints side, as Sarah Wilson headed wide from a corner with the visitors' best chance of the first half.

Saints held their lead at the break, with just the one goal advantage after Molly Pike’s angled half-volley in stoppage time dropped wide of the mark.

Durham responded well after the interval and had the better opportunities at the start of the second half, as Lily Crosthwaite skipped past Jemma Purfield and fired a low cross into Fran Stenson’s arms to set the tone.

Hannah Blake also tried her luck after cutting in from the right, but she fired a shot from range wide of the goal.

Remi Allen’s side weathered that storm well though, and were soon back in the ascendancy as Gregory shot into the side netting after beating Grace Ayre on the left wing.

Saints were somehow kept out during some penalty area pinball in the 66th minute; a well-worked move saw Kendall slip Palmer in behind the defence, as the latter squared the ball to Rowe who had her effort saved.

In the same passage, both Kendall and Megan Collett were denied by a combination of saves and blocks as they met two loose balls before the visitors eventually cleared the danger.

Rachel Rowe in action. (Photo: Steve Bardens - The FA/Getty Images)

Saints had to ensure they didn’t rue their missed chances, as Beth Hepple’s 25-yard free-kick flew over the crossbar - a warning shot as the game entered the closing stages.

A second goal almost arrived with just over 10 minutes remaining when Tara Bourne connected with a deflected Palmer free-kick, but the defender was denied a goal in consecutive games by a clearance off the line.

The visitors had kept themselves in the game and got their reward five minutes from time with a sucker-punch equaliser against the run of play.

A long ball forward was flicked on by Carly Johns and into the path of Lambert, who steadied herself and slotted the ball past Fran Stenson to level the scores.

The game became instantly more stretched for the final minutes as Kendall was forced to clear a Durham effort off the line as the visitors pushed to complete their turnaround.

Moments later, Saints rushed forward and Pike cut the ball back to Kendall in the area, who fired agonisingly wide from 12 yards as time stood still.

The decisive winning goal didn't materialise for either side as the scores ended level at St Mary's, with Durham undoubtedly leaving the happier side with a point.

Saints: Stenson, Brown, Bourne, Purfield (c), Collett (Mott 77), Peplow (Thompson 81), Palmer (Griffiths 81), Kendall, Rowe, Gregory, Pike.

Subs not used: Rendell, Haaland, Peake, Nohasiarisoa, Watson.

Goals: Palmer 19.

Yellow Cards: Peplow 58.

Durham: Saunders, Ayre, Briggs, S. Wilson (c), Hepple, Lambert, Johns, Blake (Ryan-Doyle 77), Crosthwaite, Salicki, Foster (Novak 68).

Subs not used: King, Bramley, Bradley, E. Wilson, Holmes.

Goals: Lambert 85.

Yellow cards: Ayre 90+9.

Referee: Phoebe Cross.

Attendance: 1463.