Women's Report: Saints 0-0 Portsmouth

The points were shared in a south coast derby stalemate as Southampton FC Women played out a goalless draw against Portsmouth at St Mary's Stadium.

A Georgia Mullett goal was ruled out for offside to deny Saints all three points against a defiant Portsmouth side battling relegation, who themselves spurned a golden chance as Fran Stenson produced an excellent late save.

In the first evening fixture of the season at St. Mary’s Stadium, Marieanne Spacey-Cale made just one change as Welsh international, Rachel Rowe, returned to the starting eleven.

Lining up for the first south coast derby at St Mary's since 2022. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

Portsmouth produced the game’s first shot on goal in the eighth minute when Emma Jones slipped in behind the defence, but her shot straight at Fran Stenson was parried away.

Moments later, Saints raced up the other end with a through ball to Georgia Mullett, who charged towards goal but was denied a shooting opportunity by a combination of Riva Casley and Hannah Poulter.

The visitors had energy going forward and were in on goal for a second time in the early stages, but Megan Hornby had the ball nicked off her feet inside the area at a vital time by Rachel Rowe.

Saints had their backs to the wall momentarily when another dangerous Portsmouth ball flashed across goal; that warning sign pushed the home side forward and forced a Jemma Purfield corner that was cleared at the near post with Rowe’s rebound fired over.

Spacey-Cale’s side were starting to find their feet and the closest chance came for Mullett, who found space on the edge of the box and hit a shot that rolled inches wide of the post.

Just before the half hour, Milly Mott surged forward down the right wing and produced a dangerous cross that was headed over by Molly Pike.

Saints had a handful of corners as the half wore on, and Hornby tried her luck with a dipping shot from range for the visitors before their captain Casley headed over from a set-piece.

The final action of the first half came from a Saints counter when Pike was played through but couldn’t connect properly with a ball that was deflected just out of her path.

Laila Harbert in action during a lively first half.

The second half started with as much energy as the first; captain Purfield sprinted forwards into the opposition’s half and made a neat tackle to dispossess Erin McLaughlin.

As Pompey looked to engage again, Stenson was needed to make her first big save of the game when she tipped the ball over the crossbar from a close-range Emma Jones shot.

On the counter, Aimee Palmer raced down the right flank and played a perfect lofted ball into the feet of Pike, who forced a corner out of Hannah Poulter.

Rowe came close to finishing from the resulting delivery, but her downward header was cleared off the goal-line in a penalty area scramble.

Second half substitute Megan Collett made an immediate impact linking up with Laila Harbert, but the midfielder tripped over the final ball as Saints' forays forward were agonisingly lacking the final touch to convert.

After picking up the ball outside the box, Rowe got Saints’ next closest shooting opportunity as she pinned and spun two defenders before hitting with a powerful strike against the hands of Poulter from just inside the area.

As the momentum was firmly on Saints' side, the St Mary's faithful roared as Mullett broke through on goal and finished into the bottom corner, but her run was flagged for a contentious offside.

The home crowd and players alike were confused, with play initially waved on after a foul on Pike in the build-up.

As the game entered the last ten minutes of regular time, both sides ramped up the pace to find a way to break the deadlock and Stenson was called into action once more for her biggest contribution of the evening.

On a quick counter, Sophie Quirk worked herself into space inside the area and was one-on-one from six-yards out but Stenson made the vital save, coming off her line and spreading her arms wide to divert the shot away.

Collett showed her strength to power down the wing and win a late corner for the Saints, but the ball bounced around teasingly in the box and Vivienne Lia’s final touch was wide of the post.

There was nothing to separate the sides after seven minutes of time added on, as both sides had to settle for a share of the points.

Saints: Stenson, Mott (Collett 60), Bourne, Peake, Purfield (c), Peplow, Harbert, Palmer (Lia 60), Pike, Rowe (Dennis 80), Mullett.

Subs not used: Haaland, Milne, Roberts, Mallon, Watts.

Yellow cards: Palmer 24.

Portsmouth: Poulter, Rolf, Casley, Coan, Bull, Rowbotham, Barker (c), McLaughlin, Quirk, Jones (Williams 86), Hornby.

Subs not used: Jarrett, Bramley, McLachlan, Humphrey.

Yellow cards: McLaughlin 66.

Referee: Abby Dearden.

Attendance: 5666.