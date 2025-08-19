Southampton FC Women’s Under-21s start their 2025/26 season in the FA Women's National League Cup, but have also learned their fixtures for the upcoming U21 PGA season.

As confirmed last month, the youngsters will face Abingdon United, Exeter City, and Portishead Town in Group B of the FAWNL Cup, with their opening matchday on Wednesday 20th August (7:45pm KO).

In league action, Ben Cole's side will compete in the U21 PGA competition, where the season will be played in two phases with matches on Wednesdays at 2pm (unless stated otherwise).

The first phase will be completed before November 12th, in a regionalised format, where the top four finishers in the North and South divisions will be placed into Division One.

The remaining teams will enter Division Two for phase two of the campaign, which is scheduled to start on Wednesday 3rd December.

After winning Hampshire FA's Adopt South Women's Senior Cup last season, Saints will once again enter their youngsters into the tournament, with fixtures to be drawn at a later date.

This season's WU21s schedule is as follows:

August

Wed 20 Abingdon United (a) - The Northcourt - Ticket info (FAWNL Cup)

Wed 27 Crystal Palace (h) - Snows Stadium

September

Wed 03 Brighton (a)

Sun 07 Exeter City (a) - St James Park (FAWNL Cup)

Wed 17 Tottenham (a)

Wed 24 Arsenal (h) - Snows Stadium

Sun 28 Portishead Town (a) - (FAWNL Cup)

October

Wed 01 Chelsea (a)

Wed 08 Charlton (h) - Snows Stadium

Wed 15 Bristol City (h) - Snows Stadium

November

Wed 05 London City Lionesses (a)

*All fixtures are subject to change with ticket details to follow in due course.