Meet the Southampton FC Women’s First Team

Come and join us on Thursday 28th August from 2pm for a special afternoon with the Saints Women’s squad at an exclusive signing session.

This is your chance to say hello, grab some autographs, and snap a photo with your favourite players, as well as meet all of our new players ahead of an exciting 2025/26 season in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

Tickets are completely free, but there are only 500 available – so make sure to book early!

Travel Information:

Please note: there will be no parking at the stadium, so we recommend planning your journey in advance and using alternative travel options. If you have specific accessibility requirements, please email [email protected] and our team will be happy to help.