Southampton FC Women fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

Jordan Nobbs' headed flick was the only goal of the game, which took the points away from the Saints at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Simon Parker restored young full-back Isabel Watts to the starting line-up, with Megan Collett injured and Milly Mott ill, whilst Amy Goddard captained Tara Bourne in the heart of defence.

Former Saint Molly Pike kicked-off the game from the centre circle, and ex-captain Jemma Purfield started on the bench in a reunion with two summer departures.

On a rare Monday night of Barclays Women's Super League 2 football, the match started evenly with a share of possession.

The hosts took early control of the game though, as midfielder Nobbs flicked the ball off her head and into the far corner of Fran Stenson's goal for a birthday goal, and her first in a Newcastle shirt.

Saints soon made progress to advance into the final third, which led to a shot from Abbie Ferguson as the search for an equaliser began.

Abbie Ferguson in action. (Photos: Getty Images)

Stenson was required to make a strong and reaching punch from a Pike corner, as Nobbs' resulting shot flew high over the crossbar.

The home side maintained the possession for the majority of the first half, and Saints struggled to break forwards.

In additional time however, Ellie Brazil carried the ball past the halfway line and threaded a ball into the feet of Atlanta Primus, who cut inside to take a shot, but goalkeeper Anna Tamminen collected calmly.

In the second half, Saints attacked quickly as they emerged with renewed energy and impetus.

Ferguson won a free-kick on the edge of the box after being brought down by Aoife Mannion, but Bourne's attempt dipped behind the wall and fell ever-so-slightly wide of the post.

Saints continued to play positively but their next chance came from nowhere when centre-back Amy Goddard's clearance from the halfway line almost dropped into the opposition's net.

Moments later, Brazil made a powerful striking effort that flew over the bar as the pressure continued to mount; Watts was on the advance too, causing a nuisance for Newcastle captain Demi Stokes.

Late into the game, substitute Emily Murphy spun free inside the box to shoot, but Stenson had her goal area covered to prevent a goal that would have been against the second half run of play.

Newcastle ran down the remaining minutes of the game, and Saints were unable to claim an equaliser before the referee's final whistle.

Newcastle: Tamminen, Wardlaw, Stokes (c), Nobbs, Hayles (Murphy 70'), Pike (Grec 84'), Cooper, Sevenius, Joel (McQuade 61'), Mannion, Lumsden.

Subs not used: Moan, Purfield, Gregory, Freeman.

Goals: Nobbs (15').

Yellow cards: Mannion (48').

Saints: Stenson, Watts, Goddard, Bourne, Simpson, Peplow (Palmer 75'), Bashford, Primus (c), McAlonie, Brazil (Tucker 86'), Ferguson (Edwards 81').

Subs not used: Pettit, Hack, Akpan.

Attendance: 1929.