Women's Report: Crystal Palace 0-0 Saints

Southampton FC Women played out a competitive, goalless draw with Crystal Palace in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Saints lined up against a strong Palace outfit, who were relegated from the Women's Super League last season, with a first appearance for midweek loan signing Ashanti Akpan, whilst Ruby-Rae Tucker also got her first pre-season start.

In a composed, balanced first half, the hosts came close as Fran Stenson produced a fingertip stop to deny Annabel Blanchard and Isabel Watts made an important late tackle.

For Saints, a deep Jess Simpson free-kick dropped to Atlanta Primus in the area, who had her volleyed effort saved, as the scores stayed goalless at the break

In the second half, Saints returned to the action as the livelier side; a flowing counter attack involving latest addition Michaela McAlonie led to a dangerous pass that dropped to Esta Roberts in the area, who was denied by a close range save.

Jess Simpson did put the ball in the back of the net just before the hour mark, as she turned home a Mary Bashford cross, but the goal was ruled out for a supposed foul in the area.

As the game wore on, Simon Parker rang the changes for some pre-planned management of minutes and further experience for a handful of Under-21s players in the latter stages.

The game ended goalless, with plenty to take for both sides with the Barclays Women's Super League 2 season just two weeks away.

Saints: Stenson (Pettit 62'), Watts (Collett 62'), Goddard (Hack 62'), Bourne (Mott 62'), Simpson (Howard-McDonald 78'), Akpan (Roberts 35'), Bashford (Dix-Tujillo 78'), Primus (Chads 78'), Ferguson (Lampard 69'), Tucker (McAlonie 45'), Sena (Udebhulu 78').

Subs not used: Rawlings.

